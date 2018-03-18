BILDENE: Molde - Haugesund

Se bildene fra andre serierunde.

Molde-manager ankommer Haugesund stadion først ut av spillerbussen.  Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Haugesunds Joakim Våge Nilsen (t.v) i duell med Moldes Christoffer Remmer  Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Moldes Eirik Hestad (t.v) i duell med Haugesunds Bruno Leite   Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Moldes Fredrik Aursnes jubler etter 1-0 målet i eliteseriekampen i fotball mellom FK Haugesund og Molde på Haugesund stadion.   Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Haugesunds Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen (t.v) og Haugesunds Kristoffer Haraldseid i duell med Moldes Vegard Forren (bak) i eliteseriekampen i fotball mellom FK Haugesund og Molde på Haugesund stadion.   Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Haugesunds keeper Per Kristian Worre Bråtveit kaster seg, men ballen gikk like utenfor mål  Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Haugesunds Sondre Tronstad (t.v) i duell med Moldes Thomas Olivier Amang i eliteseriekampen i fotball mellom FK Haugesund og Molde på Haugesund stadion.  Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Moldes keeper Andreas Linde (t.v) og Haugesunds Vegard Skjerve (i midten). Moldes Vegard Forren (t.h).   Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Kristoffer Haugen (t.v) i duell med Haugesunds Babajide David Akintola  Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Moldes Thomas Olivier Amang (i midten) i duell med Haugesunds Bruno Leite (t.v) og Haugesunds Vegard Skjerve  Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Moldes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær (t.h) var svært fornøyd etter kampslutt.  Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix

Spillerne fornøyde etter å ha tatt med seg tre poeng fra Haugesund.  Foto: ANDREW HALSEID-BUDD , BILDBYRÅN NORWAY

Molde vant til slutt 1-0 borte mot Haugesund søndag.

