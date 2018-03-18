BILDENE: Molde - Haugesund

Molde-manager ankommer Haugesund stadion først ut av spillerbussen.
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Haugesunds Joakim Våge Nilsen (t.v) i duell med Moldes Christoffer Remmer
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Moldes Eirik Hestad (t.v) i duell med Haugesunds Bruno Leite
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Moldes Fredrik Aursnes jubler etter 1-0 målet i eliteseriekampen i fotball mellom FK Haugesund og Molde på Haugesund stadion.
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Haugesunds Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen (t.v) og Haugesunds Kristoffer Haraldseid i duell med Moldes Vegard Forren (bak) i eliteseriekampen i fotball mellom FK Haugesund og Molde på Haugesund stadion.
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Haugesunds keeper Per Kristian Worre Bråtveit kaster seg, men ballen gikk like utenfor mål
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Haugesunds Sondre Tronstad (t.v) i duell med Moldes Thomas Olivier Amang i eliteseriekampen i fotball mellom FK Haugesund og Molde på Haugesund stadion.
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Moldes keeper Andreas Linde (t.v) og Haugesunds Vegard Skjerve (i midten). Moldes Vegard Forren (t.h).
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Kristoffer Haugen (t.v) i duell med Haugesunds Babajide David Akintola
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Moldes Thomas Olivier Amang (i midten) i duell med Haugesunds Bruno Leite (t.v) og Haugesunds Vegard Skjerve
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Moldes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær (t.h) var svært fornøyd etter kampslutt.
Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Spillerne fornøyde etter å ha tatt med seg tre poeng fra Haugesund.
Foto: ANDREW HALSEID-BUDD
, BILDBYRÅN NORWAY
Molde vant til slutt 1-0 borte mot Haugesund søndag.